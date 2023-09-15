Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 265 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 7 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 341 43.60 43.92 43.44 320 068 MTF CBOE 3 124 43.61 43.90 43.46 136 238 MTF Turquoise 847 43.62 43.88 43.54 36 946 MTF Aquis 1 020 43.62 43.92 43.48 44 492 8 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 545 43.36 43.78 43.12 370 511 MTF CBOE 3 465 43.35 43.72 43.14 150 208 MTF Turquoise 954 43.35 43.74 43.26 41 356 MTF Aquis 1 085 43.36 43.72 43.22 47 046 11 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 765 43.34 43.64 43.22 249 855 MTF CBOE 1 229 43.29 43.68 43.22 53 203 MTF Turquoise 375 43.38 43.58 43.26 16 268 MTF Aquis 336 43.39 43.54 43.24 14 579 12 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 764 43.12 43.48 43.00 464 144 MTF CBOE 3 753 43.12 43.48 42.96 161 829 MTF Turquoise 925 43.12 43.36 42.98 39 886 MTF Aquis 1 052 43.13 43.50 42.98 45 373 13 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 808 42.51 42.88 42.00 289 408 MTF CBOE 2 524 42.52 42.88 42.32 107 320 MTF Turquoise 645 42.50 42.90 42.38 27 413 MTF Aquis 708 42.50 42.82 42.32 30 090 Total 61 265 43.19 43.92 42.00 2 646 233

On 13 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 874 658 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

