29.09.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 193 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|21 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 790
|41.85
|42.14
|41.62
|326 012
|MTF CBOE
|1 441
|41.88
|42.16
|41.70
|60 349
|MTF Turquoise
|635
|41.81
|41.96
|41.70
|26 549
|MTF Aquis
|836
|41.83
|42.14
|41.66
|34 970
|22 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 455
|41.72
|41.86
|41.54
|352 743
|MTF CBOE
|2 834
|41.72
|41.86
|41.54
|118 234
|MTF Turquoise
|686
|41.72
|41.82
|41.56
|28 620
|MTF Aquis
|772
|41.72
|41.82
|41.54
|32 208
|25 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 005
|41.33
|41.58
|41.14
|454 837
|MTF CBOE
|3 711
|41.33
|41.62
|41.14
|153 376
|MTF Turquoise
|861
|41.32
|41.56
|41.14
|35 577
|MTF Aquis
|1 057
|41.32
|41.56
|41.20
|43 675
|26 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 663
|41.11
|41.34
|40.96
|397 246
|MTF CBOE
|4 312
|41.14
|41.34
|40.98
|177 396
|MTF Turquoise
|1 025
|41.13
|41.24
|41.02
|42 158
|MTF Aquis
|1 262
|41.14
|41.28
|40.92
|51 919
|27 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|2 527
|41.28
|41.42
|41.04
|104 315
|MTF CBOE
|895
|41.29
|41.42
|41.04
|36 955
|MTF Turquoise
|161
|41.38
|41.38
|41.38
|6 662
|MTF Aquis
|265
|41.32
|41.42
|41.10
|10 950
|Total
|60 193
|41.45
|42.16
|40.92
|2 494 751
On 27 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 001 377 own shares, or 5.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
