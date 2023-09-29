Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 193 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 21 September 2023 to 27 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 21 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 790 41.85 42.14 41.62 326 012 MTF CBOE 1 441 41.88 42.16 41.70 60 349 MTF Turquoise 635 41.81 41.96 41.70 26 549 MTF Aquis 836 41.83 42.14 41.66 34 970 22 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 455 41.72 41.86 41.54 352 743 MTF CBOE 2 834 41.72 41.86 41.54 118 234 MTF Turquoise 686 41.72 41.82 41.56 28 620 MTF Aquis 772 41.72 41.82 41.54 32 208 25 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 005 41.33 41.58 41.14 454 837 MTF CBOE 3 711 41.33 41.62 41.14 153 376 MTF Turquoise 861 41.32 41.56 41.14 35 577 MTF Aquis 1 057 41.32 41.56 41.20 43 675 26 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 663 41.11 41.34 40.96 397 246 MTF CBOE 4 312 41.14 41.34 40.98 177 396 MTF Turquoise 1 025 41.13 41.24 41.02 42 158 MTF Aquis 1 262 41.14 41.28 40.92 51 919 27 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 2 527 41.28 41.42 41.04 104 315 MTF CBOE 895 41.29 41.42 41.04 36 955 MTF Turquoise 161 41.38 41.38 41.38 6 662 MTF Aquis 265 41.32 41.42 41.10 10 950 Total 60 193 41.45 42.16 40.92 2 494 751

On 27 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 001 377 own shares, or 5.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

