|
24.11.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 342 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 16 November 2023 to 22 November 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|16 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|17 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 950
|39.53
|40.28
|38.40
|393 324
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|20 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|40.68
|40.90
|40.14
|406 800
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|21 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 912
|40.31
|40.68
|40.00
|399 553
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|22 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 480
|39.99
|40.28
|39.76
|379 105
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|39 342
|40.13
|40.90
|38.40
|1 578 782
On 22 November 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 138 796 own shares, or 5.62% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|41,00
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.