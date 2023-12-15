Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

15.12.2023 08:15:00

Period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 459 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
7 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 000 42.77 43.22 41.90 384 930
  MTF CBOE 917 42.81 43.06 42.34 39 257
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
8 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 924 43.41 43.62 43.00 430 801
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
11 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.59 43.78 43.38 435 900
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
12 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 618 43.63 43.84 43.32 419 633
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
13 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.59 43.94 43.36 435 900
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   49 459 43.40 43.94 41.90 2 146 421

On 13 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 267 805 own shares, or 5.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

