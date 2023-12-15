Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 459 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 7 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 000 42.77 43.22 41.90 384 930 MTF CBOE 917 42.81 43.06 42.34 39 257 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 924 43.41 43.62 43.00 430 801 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 11 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.59 43.78 43.38 435 900 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 618 43.63 43.84 43.32 419 633 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.59 43.94 43.36 435 900 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 49 459 43.40 43.94 41.90 2 146 421

On 13 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 267 805 own shares, or 5.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment