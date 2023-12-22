Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 870 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 14 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.42 44.70 44.20 444 200 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 870 44.76 45.06 44.42 441 781 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.26 45.60 44.58 452 600 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 19 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.73 45.90 45.12 457 300 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.98 46.24 45.62 459 800 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 49 870 45.23 46.24 44.20 2 255 681

On 20 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 140 762 own shares, or 3.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

