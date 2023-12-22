22.12.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 870 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 December 2023 to 20 December 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
14 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.42 44.70 44.20 444 200
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
15 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 870 44.76 45.06 44.42 441 781
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
18 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.26 45.60 44.58 452 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
19 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.73 45.90 45.12 457 300
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
20 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.98 46.24 45.62 459 800
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   49 870 45.23 46.24 44.20 2 255 681

On 20 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 140 762 own shares, or 3.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

