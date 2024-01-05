05.01.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
28 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.42 46.52 46.22 464 200
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
29 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.56 46.68 46.36 465 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
1 January 2024 Euronext Brussels          
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
2 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.16 46.88 45.40 461 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
3 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.72 45.82 44.14 447 200
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   40 000 45.97 46.88 44.14 1 838 600

On 3 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 175 387 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

Attachment


