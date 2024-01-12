|
12.01.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024
On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|4 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.88
|45.08
|44.30
|448 800
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.35
|44.92
|43.72
|443 500
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|8 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.16
|44.70
|43.60
|441 600
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|9 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.79
|45.00
|44.52
|447 900
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.40
|44.62
|44.06
|444 000
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|50 000
|44.52
|45.08
|43.60
|2 225 800
On 10 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 225 387 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
