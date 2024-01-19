19.01.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 471 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
11 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.47 44.78 44.12 444 700
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
12 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 987 45.41 45.66 45.04 453 510
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
15 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 45.49 45.84 45.26 454 900
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
16 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.73 45.12 44.44 447 300
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
17 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 484 44.15 44.50 43.68 418 719
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   49 471 44.86 45.84 43.68 2 219 129

On 17 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 274 858 own shares, or 4.15% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

Attachment


