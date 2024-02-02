Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program





Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 765 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 25 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.81 46.10 45.52 412 290 MTF CBOE 1 000 45.83 46.10 45.60 45 830 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.28 46.44 46.02 416 520 MTF CBOE 1 000 46.28 46.40 46.10 46 280 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 955 45.68 46.00 45.42 409 064 MTF CBOE 1 000 45.68 46.00 45.56 45 680 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 945 46.02 46.28 45.70 365 629 MTF CBOE 865 46.02 46.26 45.62 39 807 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.94 46.52 45.14 413 460 MTF CBOE 1 000 46.00 46.48 45.76 46 000 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 48 765 45.95 46.52 45.14 2 240 560

On 31 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 371 471 own shares, or 4.33% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment