|
09.02.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024
On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|1 February 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|45.22
|45.40
|45.06
|406 980
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|45.24
|45.36
|45.08
|45 240
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 February 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|45.42
|45.68
|45.00
|408 780
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|45.47
|45.68
|45.12
|45 470
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 February 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|45.44
|46.10
|44.84
|408 960
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|45.45
|46.12
|44.88
|45 450
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 February 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|46.20
|46.78
|45.44
|415 800
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|46.19
|46.68
|45.42
|46 190
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 February 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|46.62
|46.98
|46.00
|419 580
|MTF CBOE
|1 000
|46.61
|46.90
|46.04
|46 610
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|50 000
|45.78
|46.98
|44.84
|2 289 060
On 7 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 421 471 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|47,20
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- DAX dürfte um Nulllinie starten -- Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Freitag knapp im Minus erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex zum Start auf der Stell treten dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag leicht auf grünem Terrain.