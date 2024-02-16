16.02.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
8 February 2024Euronext Brussels9 00047.4147.7047.10426 690
 MTF CBOE1 00047.4147.5647.2447 410
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
9 February 2024Euronext Brussels9 00047.2747.6446.70425 430
 MTF CBOE1 00047.2747.6446.7647 270
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 February 2024Euronext Brussels9 00047.9148.2047.56431 190
 MTF CBOE1 00047.9248.1047.6247 920
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 February 2024Euronext Brussels9 00046.9547.6846.46422 550
 MTF CBOE1 00046.9847.4246.6846 980
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00046.1446.5844.74461 400
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 00047.1448.2044.742 356 840

On 14 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 471 471 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


