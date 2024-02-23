Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program





Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 15 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.74 46.98 46.36 467 400 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 47.44 47.72 47.20 474 400 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 19 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.85 47.04 46.74 468 500 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.58 46.96 46.28 465 800 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.82 47.00 46.54 468 200 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 46.89 47.72 46.28 2 344 300

On 21 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 521 471 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment