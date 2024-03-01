01.03.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

       

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 22 February 2024 to 28 February 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). Bekaert announces today that it has completed the eighth and last tranche of the program. During the Eighth Tranche, which started on 17 November 2023 and ended on 23 February 2024, the company repurchased 669 409 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30 million.

All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program was to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

During the period from 22 February 2024 to 23 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 17 104 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Eighth Tranche of the Program during the period from 22 February 2024 to 23 February 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
22 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 47.10 47.38 46.78 471 000
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
23 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 104 47.05 47.38 46.70 334 243
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   17 104 47.08 47.38 46.70 805 243

On 28 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 538 575 own shares, or 4.64% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


