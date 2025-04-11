Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 3 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 31.70 3 250.00 30.92 316 964 MTF CBOE 4 000 31.71 32.50 30.94 126 834 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 4 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 29.97 30.70 28.92 299 669 MTF CBOE 4 000 29.92 30.70 28.88 119 678 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 7 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 455 28.56 30.10 27.40 270 056 MTF CBOE 4 545 28.62 30.00 27.60 130 077 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 8 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 29.92 30.50 29.45 299 207 MTF CBOE 4 000 29.92 30.50 29.45 119 672 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 9 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 29.45 29.85 28.95 294 496 MTF CBOE 4 000 29.47 29.85 29.05 117 899 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 70 000 29.92 3 250.00 0.00 2 094 551

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 300 shares during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 April 2025 2 500 31.75 32.00 31.20 79 375 4 April 2025 2 200 29.88 30.70 29.00 65 736 7 April 2025 2 400 28.37 29.20 27.50 68 088 8 April 2025 200 29.50 29.50 29.50 5 900 9 April 2025 2 000 29.30 29.60 29.00 58 600 Total 9 300 277 699





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 April 2025 600 32.30 32.40 32.20 19 380 4 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 April 2025 2 200 29.05 30.00 28.40 63 910 8 April 2025 2 000 30.04 30.50 29.70 60 080 9 April 2025 400 29.60 29.60 29.60 11 840 Total 5 200 155 210

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 467 shares.

On 9 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 377 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

