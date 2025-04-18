NV Bekaert Aktie

18.04.2025 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 183 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
10 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00031.4332.1530.75314 305
 MTF CBOE4 00031.4332.1530.75125 724
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
11 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00030.9031.2530.20308 967
 MTF CBOE4 00030.9131.2030.15123 622
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
14 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00031.6231.8531.30316 165
 MTF CBOE4 00031.5731.7531.30126 292
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
15 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 34631.7331.9531.50328 293
 MTF CBOE3 65431.6531.9031.50115 667
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
16 April 2025Euronext Brussels9 59032.1132.5031.65307 943
 MTF CBOE3 59332.1132.4031.65115 378
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 69 18331.5432.500.002 182 355

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 April 202500.000.000.000
11 April 202580030.4830.7030.2024 384
14 April 202540031.4531.6031.3012 580
15 April 202500.000.000.000
16 April 202540031.7031.8031.6012 680
Total1 600   49 644


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 April 20252 00032.0732.2030.9064 140
11 April 20251 60030.9131.2030.8049 456
14 April 20251 00031.7731.8531.6031 770
15 April 20251 20031.9832.0531.8038 376
16 April 20251 20032.3532.5032.2038 820
Total7 000   222 562

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 067 shares.

On 16 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 045 160 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

