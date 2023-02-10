Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

10.02.2023 08:15:00

Period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 132 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
2 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 685 39.40 39.66 38.86 263 389
  MTF CBOE 4 086 39.42 39.66 38.94 161 070
  MTF Turquoise 734 39.41 39.62 39.08 28 927
  MTF Aquis 1 485 39.42 39.66 38.86 58 539
3 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 377 39.96 40.36 39.30 294 785
  MTF CBOE 4 472 40.01 40.36 39.54 178 925
  MTF Turquoise 879 40.02 40.36 39.30 35 178
  MTF Aquis 1 667 40.01 40.36 39.52 66 697
6 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 708 39.90 40.12 39.58 347 449
  MTF CBOE 5 163 39.90 40.12 39.58 206 004
  MTF Turquoise 1 023 39.92 40.10 39.72 40 838
  MTF Aquis 1 931 39.91 40.12 39.62 77 066
7 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 511 40.03 40.20 39.74 340 695
  MTF CBOE 5 167 40.02 40.16 39.72 206 783
  MTF Turquoise 1 007 40.04 40.16 39.86 40 320
  MTF Aquis 1 935 40.03 40.20 39.74 77 458
8 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 394 39.86 40.04 39.68 334 585
  MTF CBOE 5 009 39.88 40.06 39.66 199 759
  MTF Turquoise 998 39.85 40.08 39.66 39 770
  MTF Aquis 1 901 39.87 40.04 39.62 75 793
Total   77 132 39.85 40.36 38.86 3 074 030

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 February 2023 400 39.80 39.80 39.80 15 920
7 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
8 February 2023 1 200 39.73 39.80 39.60 47 676
Total 1 600 63 596


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 February 2023 3 000 39.49 39.64 39.20 0
3 February 2023 3 100 39.93 40.40 39.64 123 783
6 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
8 February 2023 400 40.00 40.00 40.00 16 000
Total 6 500 139 783

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 736 shares.

On 8 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 715 020 own shares, or 7.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

