|
10.02.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 132 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|2 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 685
|39.40
|39.66
|38.86
|263 389
|MTF CBOE
|4 086
|39.42
|39.66
|38.94
|161 070
|MTF Turquoise
|734
|39.41
|39.62
|39.08
|28 927
|MTF Aquis
|1 485
|39.42
|39.66
|38.86
|58 539
|3 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 377
|39.96
|40.36
|39.30
|294 785
|MTF CBOE
|4 472
|40.01
|40.36
|39.54
|178 925
|MTF Turquoise
|879
|40.02
|40.36
|39.30
|35 178
|MTF Aquis
|1 667
|40.01
|40.36
|39.52
|66 697
|6 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 708
|39.90
|40.12
|39.58
|347 449
|MTF CBOE
|5 163
|39.90
|40.12
|39.58
|206 004
|MTF Turquoise
|1 023
|39.92
|40.10
|39.72
|40 838
|MTF Aquis
|1 931
|39.91
|40.12
|39.62
|77 066
|7 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 511
|40.03
|40.20
|39.74
|340 695
|MTF CBOE
|5 167
|40.02
|40.16
|39.72
|206 783
|MTF Turquoise
|1 007
|40.04
|40.16
|39.86
|40 320
|MTF Aquis
|1 935
|40.03
|40.20
|39.74
|77 458
|8 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 394
|39.86
|40.04
|39.68
|334 585
|MTF CBOE
|5 009
|39.88
|40.06
|39.66
|199 759
|MTF Turquoise
|998
|39.85
|40.08
|39.66
|39 770
|MTF Aquis
|1 901
|39.87
|40.04
|39.62
|75 793
|Total
|77 132
|39.85
|40.36
|38.86
|3 074 030
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 February 2023
|400
|39.80
|39.80
|39.80
|15 920
|7 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 February 2023
|1 200
|39.73
|39.80
|39.60
|47 676
|Total
|1 600
|—
|—
|—
|63 596
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 February 2023
|3 000
|39.49
|39.64
|39.20
|0
|3 February 2023
|3 100
|39.93
|40.40
|39.64
|123 783
|6 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 February 2023
|400
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|16 000
|Total
|6 500
|—
|—
|—
|139 783
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 736 shares.
On 8 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 715 020 own shares, or 7.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|39,88
|0,86%