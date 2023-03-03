+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 247 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
23 February 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
24 February 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
27 February 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
28 February 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
1 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 988 43.54 43.94 42.68 347 798
  MTF CBOE 4 548 43.55 44.00 42.78 198 065
  MTF Turquoise 827 43.59 43.98 42.80 36 049
  MTF Aquis 1 884 43.58 44.00 42.82 82 105
Total   15 247 43.55 44.00 42.68 664 017

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 share during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 829 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 February 2023 1 40.32 40.32 40.32 40
24 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
28 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
1 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 1       40


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 February 2023 9 529 40.72 41.40 40.32 388 021
24 February 2023 1 200 41.63 41.80 41.50 49 956
27 February 2023 200 41.80 41.80 41.80 8 360
28 February 2023 600 41.97 42.00 41.90 25 182
1 March 2023 1 300 43.22 43.98 42.30 56 186
Total 12 829       527 705

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 536 shares.

On 1 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 674 251 own shares, or 4.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.