Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 559 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
9 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 633 44.82 45.18 44.50 476 571
  MTF CBOE 6 456 44.82 45.18 44.54 289 358
  MTF Turquoise 1 085 44.82 45.18 44.50 48 630
  MTF Aquis 2 567 44.82 45.20 44.50 115 053
10 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 386 42.81 43.56 42.40 487 435
  MTF CBOE 6 917 42.81 43.42 42.42 296 117
  MTF Turquoise 1 098 42.83 43.42 42.46 47 027
  MTF Aquis 2 612 42.85 43.46 42.40 111 924
13 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 645 40.72 42.60 39.96 474 184
  MTF CBOE 7 071 40.62 42.34 40.04 287 224
  MTF Turquoise 1 199 40.60 42.34 40.06 48 679
  MTF Aquis 2 687 40.62 42.34 40.04 109 146
14 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 686 41.25 41.56 40.64 482 048
  MTF CBOE 7 918 41.27 41.50 40.66 326 776
  MTF Turquoise 1 248 41.25 41.50 40.64 51 480
  MTF Aquis 2 847 41.28 41.54 40.64 117 524
15 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 763 40.41 41.60 39.72 515 753
  MTF CBOE 8 402 40.39 41.58 39.86 339 357
  MTF Turquoise 1 324 40.36 41.58 39.86 53 437
  MTF Aquis 3 015 40.41 41.58 39.90 121 836
Total   114 559 41.90 45.20 39.72 4 799 559

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 762 shares during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 March 2023 2 400 44.69 44.90 44.50 107 256
10 March 2023 3 872 43.49 43.68 42.40 168 393
13 March 2023 9 490 40.73 42.38 39.90 386 528
14 March 2023 400 40.44 40.44 40.44 16 176
15 March 2023 6 600 40.11 41.20 39.50 264 726
Total 22 762       943 079


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 March 2023 400 45.20 45.20 45.20 18 080
10 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
13 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
14 March 2023 2 200 41.26 41.40 40.90 90 772
15 March 2023 1 000 41.55 41.60 41.50 41 550
Total 3 600       150 402

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 500 shares.

On 15 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 543 312 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

