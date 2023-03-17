|
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 559 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|9 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 633
|44.82
|45.18
|44.50
|476 571
|MTF CBOE
|6 456
|44.82
|45.18
|44.54
|289 358
|MTF Turquoise
|1 085
|44.82
|45.18
|44.50
|48 630
|MTF Aquis
|2 567
|44.82
|45.20
|44.50
|115 053
|10 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 386
|42.81
|43.56
|42.40
|487 435
|MTF CBOE
|6 917
|42.81
|43.42
|42.42
|296 117
|MTF Turquoise
|1 098
|42.83
|43.42
|42.46
|47 027
|MTF Aquis
|2 612
|42.85
|43.46
|42.40
|111 924
|13 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 645
|40.72
|42.60
|39.96
|474 184
|MTF CBOE
|7 071
|40.62
|42.34
|40.04
|287 224
|MTF Turquoise
|1 199
|40.60
|42.34
|40.06
|48 679
|MTF Aquis
|2 687
|40.62
|42.34
|40.04
|109 146
|14 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 686
|41.25
|41.56
|40.64
|482 048
|MTF CBOE
|7 918
|41.27
|41.50
|40.66
|326 776
|MTF Turquoise
|1 248
|41.25
|41.50
|40.64
|51 480
|MTF Aquis
|2 847
|41.28
|41.54
|40.64
|117 524
|15 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|12 763
|40.41
|41.60
|39.72
|515 753
|MTF CBOE
|8 402
|40.39
|41.58
|39.86
|339 357
|MTF Turquoise
|1 324
|40.36
|41.58
|39.86
|53 437
|MTF Aquis
|3 015
|40.41
|41.58
|39.90
|121 836
|Total
|114 559
|41.90
|45.20
|39.72
|4 799 559
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 762 shares during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 March 2023
|2 400
|44.69
|44.90
|44.50
|107 256
|10 March 2023
|3 872
|43.49
|43.68
|42.40
|168 393
|13 March 2023
|9 490
|40.73
|42.38
|39.90
|386 528
|14 March 2023
|400
|40.44
|40.44
|40.44
|16 176
|15 March 2023
|6 600
|40.11
|41.20
|39.50
|264 726
|Total
|22 762
|943 079
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 March 2023
|400
|45.20
|45.20
|45.20
|18 080
|10 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 March 2023
|2 200
|41.26
|41.40
|40.90
|90 772
|15 March 2023
|1 000
|41.55
|41.60
|41.50
|41 550
|Total
|3 600
|150 402
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 500 shares.
On 15 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 543 312 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
