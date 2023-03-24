24.03.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

  

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 132 130 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
16 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 089 38.65 39.98 37.82 505 890
  MTF CBOE 8 633 38.69 39.88 37.86 334 011
  MTF Turquoise 1 345 38.69 40.08 37.82 52 038
  MTF Aquis 3 108 38.87 39.78 37.82 120 808
17 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 897 38.67 39.18 38.36 537 397
  MTF CBOE 8 728 38.68 39.16 38.36 337 599
  MTF Turquoise 1 385 38.69 39.06 38.50 53 586
  MTF Aquis 3 142 38.68 39.08 38.38 121 533
20 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 995 38.90 39.64 37.52 544 406
  MTF CBOE 9 336 38.91 39.60 37.50 363 264
  MTF Turquoise 1 391 38.91 39.58 37.82 54 124
  MTF Aquis 3 297 38.96 39.60 37.58 128 451
21 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 858 40.41 40.70 39.64 398 362
  MTF CBOE 8 503 40.44 40.72 39.74 343 861
  MTF Turquoise 883 40.44 40.70 39.74 35 709
  MTF Aquis 2 306 40.49 40.70 39.74 93 370
22 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 14 506 40.36 40.54 40.04 585 462
  MTF CBOE 9 902 40.35 40.58 40.04 399 546
  MTF Turquoise 1 425 40.36 40.52 40.10 57 513
  MTF Aquis 3 401 40.36 40.54 40.00 137 264
Total   132 130 39.39 40.72 37.50 5 204 194

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 900 shares during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 March 2023 5 900 38.39 39.40 37.80 226 501
17 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
20 March 2023 2 000 37.87 38.20 37.60 75 740
21 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 7 900       302 241


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 March 2023 1 200 39.87 40.00 39.80 47 844
17 March 2023 3 000 38.61 39.00 38.40 115 830
20 March 2023 1 900 39.10 39.48 38.70 74 290
21 March 2023 4 000 40.15 40.70 39.60 160 600
22 March 2023 1 200 40.45 40.50 40.40 48 540
Total 11 300       447 104

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 100 shares.

On 22 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 658 435 own shares, or 4.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


