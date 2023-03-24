|
24.03.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 132 130 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|16 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|13 089
|38.65
|39.98
|37.82
|505 890
|MTF CBOE
|8 633
|38.69
|39.88
|37.86
|334 011
|MTF Turquoise
|1 345
|38.69
|40.08
|37.82
|52 038
|MTF Aquis
|3 108
|38.87
|39.78
|37.82
|120 808
|17 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|13 897
|38.67
|39.18
|38.36
|537 397
|MTF CBOE
|8 728
|38.68
|39.16
|38.36
|337 599
|MTF Turquoise
|1 385
|38.69
|39.06
|38.50
|53 586
|MTF Aquis
|3 142
|38.68
|39.08
|38.38
|121 533
|20 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|13 995
|38.90
|39.64
|37.52
|544 406
|MTF CBOE
|9 336
|38.91
|39.60
|37.50
|363 264
|MTF Turquoise
|1 391
|38.91
|39.58
|37.82
|54 124
|MTF Aquis
|3 297
|38.96
|39.60
|37.58
|128 451
|21 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 858
|40.41
|40.70
|39.64
|398 362
|MTF CBOE
|8 503
|40.44
|40.72
|39.74
|343 861
|MTF Turquoise
|883
|40.44
|40.70
|39.74
|35 709
|MTF Aquis
|2 306
|40.49
|40.70
|39.74
|93 370
|22 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|14 506
|40.36
|40.54
|40.04
|585 462
|MTF CBOE
|9 902
|40.35
|40.58
|40.04
|399 546
|MTF Turquoise
|1 425
|40.36
|40.52
|40.10
|57 513
|MTF Aquis
|3 401
|40.36
|40.54
|40.00
|137 264
|Total
|132 130
|39.39
|40.72
|37.50
|5 204 194
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 900 shares during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 March 2023
|5 900
|38.39
|39.40
|37.80
|226 501
|17 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 March 2023
|2 000
|37.87
|38.20
|37.60
|75 740
|21 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|7 900
|302 241
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 March 2023
|1 200
|39.87
|40.00
|39.80
|47 844
|17 March 2023
|3 000
|38.61
|39.00
|38.40
|115 830
|20 March 2023
|1 900
|39.10
|39.48
|38.70
|74 290
|21 March 2023
|4 000
|40.15
|40.70
|39.60
|160 600
|22 March 2023
|1 200
|40.45
|40.50
|40.40
|48 540
|Total
|11 300
|447 104
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 100 shares.
On 22 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 658 435 own shares, or 4.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
