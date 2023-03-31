|
31.03.2023 08:00:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 365 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|23 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 495
|39.67
|40.26
|38.98
|336 997
|MTF CBOE
|5 602
|39.68
|40.26
|39.00
|222 287
|MTF Turquoise
|675
|39.72
|40.58
|39.00
|26 811
|MTF Aquis
|1 773
|39.69
|40.26
|39.08
|70 370
|24 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|12 159
|38.92
|39.52
|38.54
|473 228
|MTF CBOE
|7 746
|38.95
|39.54
|38.58
|301 707
|MTF Turquoise
|1 176
|38.95
|39.44
|38.56
|45 805
|MTF Aquis
|2 439
|38.97
|39.56
|38.66
|95 048
|27 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|13 104
|39.72
|40.02
|39.16
|520 491
|MTF CBOE
|8 994
|39.72
|40.00
|39.18
|357 242
|MTF Turquoise
|1 305
|39.76
|40.00
|39.34
|51 887
|MTF Aquis
|3 137
|39.75
|40.08
|39.24
|124 696
|28 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|12 723
|40.08
|40.34
|39.68
|509 938
|MTF CBOE
|9 225
|40.08
|40.34
|39.70
|369 738
|MTF Turquoise
|1 301
|40.06
|40.28
|39.70
|52 118
|MTF Aquis
|2 940
|40.08
|40.34
|39.70
|117 835
|29 March 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 570
|40.53
|40.90
|40.20
|266 282
|MTF CBOE
|4 702
|40.53
|40.90
|40.28
|190 572
|MTF Turquoise
|720
|40.56
|40.88
|40.30
|29 203
|MTF Aquis
|1 579
|40.57
|40.88
|40.18
|64 060
|Total
|106 365
|39.73
|40.90
|38.54
|4 226 315
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 001 shares during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 119 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 March 2023
|3 000
|39.50
|40.00
|39.00
|118 500
|24 March 2023
|4 000
|39.18
|39.60
|38.70
|156 720
|27 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 March 2023
|1
|40.20
|40.20
|40.20
|40
|Total
|7 001
|275 260
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 March 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 March 2023
|2 200
|39.84
|40.00
|39.60
|87 648
|28 March 2023
|1 200
|40.07
|40.20
|40.00
|48 084
|29 March 2023
|3 719
|40.69
|41.00
|40.20
|151 326
|Total
|7 119
|287 058
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 982 shares.
On 29 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 764 682 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.