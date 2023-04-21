Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

       

Period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 128 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
13 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 453 41.14 41.56 40.82 142 056
  MTF CBOE 2 151 41.14 41.50 40.82 88 492
  MTF Turquoise 298 41.12 41.52 40.82 12 254
  MTF Aquis 742 41.15 41.50 40.90 30 533
14 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 635 41.73 41.86 41.54 151 689
  MTF CBOE 2 296 41.70 41.88 41.54 95 743
  MTF Turquoise 350 41.71 41.88 41.58 14 599
  MTF Aquis 826 41.75 41.88 41.56 34 486
17 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 544 42.60 42.72 42.24 150 974
  MTF CBOE 2 472 42.61 42.70 42.48 105 332
  MTF Turquoise 376 42.65 42.70 42.54 16 036
  MTF Aquis 792 42.62 42.70 42.50 33 755
18 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 286 43.07 43.34 42.74 184 598
  MTF CBOE 2 982 43.07 43.32 42.84 128 435
  MTF Turquoise 441 43.11 43.34 42.92 19 012
  MTF Aquis 885 43.07 43.38 42.78 38 117
19 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 328 42.95 43.30 42.66 271 788
  MTF CBOE 3 710 42.96 43.28 42.64 159 382
  MTF Turquoise 851 42.84 43.28 42.66 36 457
  MTF Aquis 1 710 42.97 43.30 42.80 73 479
Total   42 128 42.42 43.38 40.82 1 787 217

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 540 shares during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
13 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
14 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
18 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
19 April 2023 540 42.78 42.80 42.74 23 101
Total 540       23 101


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
13 April 2023 3 200 41.26 41.50 40.80 132 032
14 April 2023 2 400 41.85 42.10 41.60 100 440
17 April 2023 2 148 42.57 42.80 42.30 91 440
18 April 2023 1 452 42.80 43.00 42.60 62 146
19 April 2023 400 43.20 43.20 43.20 17 280
Total 9 600       403 338

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 592 shares.

On 19 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 928 267 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

