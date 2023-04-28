Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 151 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 20 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 240 42.61 43.00 42.28 265 886 MTF CBOE 4 038 42.59 42.96 42.32 171 978 MTF Turquoise 833 42.49 42.92 42.32 35 394 MTF Aquis 863 42.65 42.94 42.38 36 807 21 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 018 41.72 42.46 41.36 251 071 MTF CBOE 4 217 41.74 42.42 41.28 176 018 MTF Turquoise 802 41.40 42.28 41.32 33 203 MTF Aquis 1 354 41.73 42.34 41.34 56 502 24 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 700 41.67 41.88 41.42 279 189 MTF CBOE 4 746 41.66 41.88 41.46 197 718 MTF Turquoise 798 41.65 41.88 41.46 33 237 MTF Aquis 1 552 41.66 41.88 41.46 64 656 25 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 2 241 41.36 41.62 41.10 92 688 MTF CBOE 1 683 41.36 41.62 41.12 69 609 MTF Turquoise 792 41.55 41.64 41.14 32 908 MTF Aquis 1 501 41.51 41.62 41.12 62 307 26 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 642 41.53 41.70 41.12 192 782 MTF CBOE 3 422 41.53 41.70 41.12 142 116 MTF Turquoise 582 41.53 41.70 41.14 24 170 MTF Aquis 1 127 41.54 41.68 41.14 46 816 Total 54 151 41.83 43.00 41.10 2 265 055

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 April 2023 1 200 42.60 42.80 42.40 51 120 21 April 2023 2 400 41.97 42.50 41.30 100 728 24 April 2023 1 200 41.50 41.60 41.40 49 800 25 April 2023 1 592 41.25 41.40 41.20 65 670 26 April 2023 1 208 41.27 41.40 41.20 49 854 Total 7 600 317 172





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 April 2023 1 700 41.55 41.70 41.40 70 635 26 April 2023 2 200 41.51 41.64 41.40 91 322 Total 3 900 161 957

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 292 shares.

On 26 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 986 118 own shares, or 5.24% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

