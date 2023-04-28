|
28.04.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 151 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|20 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 240
|42.61
|43.00
|42.28
|265 886
|MTF CBOE
|4 038
|42.59
|42.96
|42.32
|171 978
|MTF Turquoise
|833
|42.49
|42.92
|42.32
|35 394
|MTF Aquis
|863
|42.65
|42.94
|42.38
|36 807
|21 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 018
|41.72
|42.46
|41.36
|251 071
|MTF CBOE
|4 217
|41.74
|42.42
|41.28
|176 018
|MTF Turquoise
|802
|41.40
|42.28
|41.32
|33 203
|MTF Aquis
|1 354
|41.73
|42.34
|41.34
|56 502
|24 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 700
|41.67
|41.88
|41.42
|279 189
|MTF CBOE
|4 746
|41.66
|41.88
|41.46
|197 718
|MTF Turquoise
|798
|41.65
|41.88
|41.46
|33 237
|MTF Aquis
|1 552
|41.66
|41.88
|41.46
|64 656
|25 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|2 241
|41.36
|41.62
|41.10
|92 688
|MTF CBOE
|1 683
|41.36
|41.62
|41.12
|69 609
|MTF Turquoise
|792
|41.55
|41.64
|41.14
|32 908
|MTF Aquis
|1 501
|41.51
|41.62
|41.12
|62 307
|26 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 642
|41.53
|41.70
|41.12
|192 782
|MTF CBOE
|3 422
|41.53
|41.70
|41.12
|142 116
|MTF Turquoise
|582
|41.53
|41.70
|41.14
|24 170
|MTF Aquis
|1 127
|41.54
|41.68
|41.14
|46 816
|Total
|54 151
|41.83
|43.00
|41.10
|2 265 055
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 April 2023
|1 200
|42.60
|42.80
|42.40
|51 120
|21 April 2023
|2 400
|41.97
|42.50
|41.30
|100 728
|24 April 2023
|1 200
|41.50
|41.60
|41.40
|49 800
|25 April 2023
|1 592
|41.25
|41.40
|41.20
|65 670
|26 April 2023
|1 208
|41.27
|41.40
|41.20
|49 854
|Total
|7 600
|317 172
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 April 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 April 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 April 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 April 2023
|1 700
|41.55
|41.70
|41.40
|70 635
|26 April 2023
|2 200
|41.51
|41.64
|41.40
|91 322
|Total
|3 900
|161 957
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 292 shares.
On 26 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 986 118 own shares, or 5.24% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|42,12
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: Starke US-Vorgaben für ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX könnte zum Auftakt von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein höherer Start ab. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.