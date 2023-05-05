Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 29 345 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 27 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 401 41.88 42.18 41.46 184 314 MTF CBOE 3 360 41.93 42.16 41.54 140 885 MTF Turquoise 740 41.92 42.16 41.48 31 021 MTF Aquis 1 368 41.95 42.16 41.60 57 388 28 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 630 41.67 42.22 41.18 151 262 MTF CBOE 1 513 41.78 42.10 41.12 63 213 MTF Turquoise 317 41.75 42.04 41.54 13 235 MTF Aquis 462 41.73 42.10 41.30 19 279 1 May 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 2 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 233 41.45 42.02 41.32 175 458 MTF CBOE 2 226 41.47 41.80 41.28 92 312 MTF Turquoise 247 41.53 41.84 41.26 10 258 MTF Aquis 395 41.55 41.94 41.30 16 412 3 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 075 41.68 41.90 41.50 253 206 MTF CBOE 378 41.66 41.88 41.50 15 747 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 29 345 41.71 42.22 41.12 1 223 990

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 April 2023 1 41.40 41.40 41.40 41 28 April 2023 1 799 41.54 41.90 41.20 74 730 1 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 May 2023 1 600 41.70 42.00 41.40 66 720 3 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 400 141 492





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 April 2023 2 000 41.88 42.20 41.60 83 760 28 April 2023 2 600 41.91 42.20 41.60 108 966 1 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 May 2023 400 41.60 41.60 41.60 16 640 Total 5 000 209 366

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 692 shares.

On 3 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 013 863 own shares, or 5.29% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

