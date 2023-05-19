19.05.2023 08:30:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

       

Period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 282 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
11 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 32540.9741.3840.70300 105
 MTF CBOE4 27040.9741.4040.56174 942
 MTF Turquoise89340.9641.3440.8036 577
 MTF Aquis1 26740.9941.4240.6051 934
12 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 45740.7140.9040.26303 574
 MTF CBOE4 27540.7140.9240.24174 035
 MTF Turquoise86540.7940.9240.4635 283
 MTF Aquis1 16140.7540.9240.3847 311
15 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 41441.1541.3840.92305 086
 MTF CBOE4 34741.1541.3240.86178 879
 MTF Turquoise86241.1541.2440.9035 471
 MTF Aquis1 15641.1641.4640.9047 581
16 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 45440.5940.8240.14302 558
 MTF CBOE4 35440.5940.8040.12176 729
 MTF Turquoise88240.5740.7840.2235 783
 MTF Aquis1 14940.6040.8040.1246 649
17 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 63840.9041.1440.42312 394
 MTF CBOE4 43540.8941.1440.40181 347
 MTF Turquoise87740.9241.1640.5235 887
 MTF Aquis1 20140.9441.1640.4649 169
Total 69 28240.8741.4640.122 831 294

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 May 202300.000.000.000
12 May 20231 20040.5740.7040.4048 684
15 May 202300.000.000.000
16 May 20232 40040.4740.7040.2097 128
17 May 202340040.4040.4040.4016 160
Total4 000   161 972


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 May 202300.000.000.000
12 May 202300.000.000.000
15 May 202380041.2041.4041.0032 960
16 May 202300.000.000.000
17 May 202340041.0041.0041.0016 400
Total1 200   49 360

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 592 shares.

On 17 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 078 645 own shares, or 5.40% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

