Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 557 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 25 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 712 39.93 40.06 39.70 307 909 MTF CBOE 4 442 39.93 40.06 39.70 177 362 MTF Turquoise 874 39.94 40.06 39.70 34 906 MTF Aquis 1 124 39.94 40.06 39.74 44 890 26 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 828 40.42 40.58 39.84 275 978 MTF CBOE 4 500 40.45 40.76 40.02 182 030 MTF Turquoise 802 40.48 40.76 40.26 32 465 MTF Aquis 1 159 40.45 40.66 40.08 46 880 29 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 738 40.78 40.96 40.62 315 593 MTF CBOE 4 555 40.79 40.96 40.60 185 818 MTF Turquoise 783 40.78 40.96 40.62 31 930 MTF Aquis 1 208 40.80 40.96 40.62 49 286 30 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 780 40.74 41.02 40.34 316 930 MTF CBOE 4 490 40.73 41.02 40.36 182 875 MTF Turquoise 774 40.72 41.02 40.40 31 516 MTF Aquis 1 208 40.72 40.98 40.36 49 195 31 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 318 39.92 40.12 39.76 292 153 MTF CBOE 4 355 39.93 40.10 39.76 173 889 MTF Turquoise 726 39.92 40.08 39.76 28 979 MTF Aquis 1 181 39.93 40.18 39.76 47 159 Total 69 557 40.37 41.02 39.70 2 807 743

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 401 shares during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 May 2023 800 40.41 40.42 40.40 32 328 31 May 2023 1 601 40.05 40.20 39.80 64 120 Total 2 401 96 448





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 May 2023 400 40.00 40.00 40.00 16 000 26 May 2023 1 600 40.28 40.50 40.00 64 448 29 May 2023 1 600 40.75 41.00 40.60 65 200 30 May 2023 800 41.10 41.10 41.10 32 880 31 May 2023 1 40.20 40.20 40.20 40 Total 4 401 178 568

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 519 shares.

On 31 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 199 248 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

