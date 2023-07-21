|
21.07.2023 08:40:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 62 421 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|13 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 971
|44.86
|45.16
|44.52
|267 859
|MTF CBOE
|3 923
|44.89
|45.16
|44.58
|176 103
|MTF Turquoise
|991
|44.89
|45.10
|44.54
|44 486
|MTF Aquis
|1 106
|44.91
|45.16
|44.60
|49 670
|14 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 943
|43.85
|45.04
|42.84
|260 601
|MTF CBOE
|4 217
|43.83
|45.00
|42.80
|184 831
|MTF Turquoise
|1 095
|43.83
|45.00
|42.92
|47 994
|MTF Aquis
|1 105
|43.86
|45.06
|42.98
|48 465
|17 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 102
|42.90
|43.10
|42.48
|261 776
|MTF CBOE
|4 325
|42.92
|43.10
|42.48
|185 629
|MTF Turquoise
|1 178
|42.91
|43.06
|42.54
|50 548
|MTF Aquis
|1 142
|42.93
|43.08
|42.52
|49 026
|18 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 113
|43.42
|43.84
|43.02
|265 426
|MTF CBOE
|4 117
|43.40
|43.78
|43.12
|178 678
|MTF Turquoise
|1 001
|43.39
|43.64
|43.18
|43 433
|MTF Aquis
|1 104
|43.41
|43.76
|43.18
|47 925
|19 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 093
|43.76
|44.02
|43.22
|266 630
|MTF CBOE
|4 591
|43.76
|43.98
|43.24
|200 902
|MTF Turquoise
|1 187
|43.80
|43.98
|43.24
|51 991
|MTF Aquis
|1 117
|43.80
|44.02
|43.22
|48 925
|Total
|62 421
|43.75
|45.16
|42.48
|2 730 898
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 700 shares during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 078 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 July 2023
|500
|44.70
|44.70
|44.70
|22 350
|14 July 2023
|7 000
|43.63
|45.10
|42.80
|305 410
|17 July 2023
|3 200
|42.73
|42.90
|42.60
|136 736
|18 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 July 2023
|2 000
|43.56
|43.80
|43.20
|87 120
|Total
|12 700
|551 616
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 July 2023
|2 100
|44.96
|45.06
|44.80
|94 416
|14 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 July 2023
|1 378
|43.00
|43.00
|43.00
|59 254
|18 July 2023
|3 800
|43.45
|43.80
|43.10
|165 110
|19 July 2023
|800
|43.95
|44.00
|43.90
|35 160
|Total
|8 078
|353 940
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 343 shares.
On 19 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 450 083 own shares, or 4.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
