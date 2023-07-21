Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 62 421 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 13 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 971 44.86 45.16 44.52 267 859 MTF CBOE 3 923 44.89 45.16 44.58 176 103 MTF Turquoise 991 44.89 45.10 44.54 44 486 MTF Aquis 1 106 44.91 45.16 44.60 49 670 14 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 943 43.85 45.04 42.84 260 601 MTF CBOE 4 217 43.83 45.00 42.80 184 831 MTF Turquoise 1 095 43.83 45.00 42.92 47 994 MTF Aquis 1 105 43.86 45.06 42.98 48 465 17 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 102 42.90 43.10 42.48 261 776 MTF CBOE 4 325 42.92 43.10 42.48 185 629 MTF Turquoise 1 178 42.91 43.06 42.54 50 548 MTF Aquis 1 142 42.93 43.08 42.52 49 026 18 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 113 43.42 43.84 43.02 265 426 MTF CBOE 4 117 43.40 43.78 43.12 178 678 MTF Turquoise 1 001 43.39 43.64 43.18 43 433 MTF Aquis 1 104 43.41 43.76 43.18 47 925 19 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 093 43.76 44.02 43.22 266 630 MTF CBOE 4 591 43.76 43.98 43.24 200 902 MTF Turquoise 1 187 43.80 43.98 43.24 51 991 MTF Aquis 1 117 43.80 44.02 43.22 48 925 Total 62 421 43.75 45.16 42.48 2 730 898

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 700 shares during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 078 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 July 2023 to 19 July 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 July 2023 500 44.70 44.70 44.70 22 350 14 July 2023 7 000 43.63 45.10 42.80 305 410 17 July 2023 3 200 42.73 42.90 42.60 136 736 18 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 July 2023 2 000 43.56 43.80 43.20 87 120 Total 12 700 551 616





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 July 2023 2 100 44.96 45.06 44.80 94 416 14 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 July 2023 1 378 43.00 43.00 43.00 59 254 18 July 2023 3 800 43.45 43.80 43.10 165 110 19 July 2023 800 43.95 44.00 43.90 35 160 Total 8 078 353 940

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 343 shares.

On 19 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 450 083 own shares, or 4.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment