Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 900 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 20 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 173 42.87 43.44 42.56 264 637 MTF CBOE 4 712 42.87 43.44 42.54 202 003 MTF Turquoise 1 274 42.91 43.42 42.56 54 667 MTF Aquis 1 172 42.87 43.42 42.54 50 244 21 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 295 42.23 42.58 42.04 265 838 MTF CBOE 4 901 42.23 42.52 42.04 206 969 MTF Turquoise 1 223 42.24 42.52 42.04 51 660 MTF Aquis 1 150 42.23 42.44 41.98 48 565 Total 26 900 42.55 43.44 41.98 1 144 583

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 214 shares during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 July 2023 2 600 42.83 43.20 42.58 111 358 21 July 2023 2 000 42.24 42.50 42.00 84 480 24 July 2023 800 42.05 42.10 42.00 33 640 25 July 2023 2 814 42.21 42.60 41.80 118 779 26 July 2023 2 000 42.60 42.70 42.50 85 200 Total 10 214 433 457





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 July 2023 1 600 42.53 42.80 42.30 68 048 25 July 2023 1 200 42.83 43.00 42.70 51 396 26 July 2023 2 400 42.69 42.80 42.60 102 456 Total 5 200 221 900

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 357 shares.

On 26 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 481 997 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment