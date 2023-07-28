|
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 900 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|20 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 173
|42.87
|43.44
|42.56
|264 637
|MTF CBOE
|4 712
|42.87
|43.44
|42.54
|202 003
|MTF Turquoise
|1 274
|42.91
|43.42
|42.56
|54 667
|MTF Aquis
|1 172
|42.87
|43.42
|42.54
|50 244
|21 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 295
|42.23
|42.58
|42.04
|265 838
|MTF CBOE
|4 901
|42.23
|42.52
|42.04
|206 969
|MTF Turquoise
|1 223
|42.24
|42.52
|42.04
|51 660
|MTF Aquis
|1 150
|42.23
|42.44
|41.98
|48 565
|Total
|26 900
|42.55
|43.44
|41.98
|1 144 583
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 214 shares during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 July 2023
|2 600
|42.83
|43.20
|42.58
|111 358
|21 July 2023
|2 000
|42.24
|42.50
|42.00
|84 480
|24 July 2023
|800
|42.05
|42.10
|42.00
|33 640
|25 July 2023
|2 814
|42.21
|42.60
|41.80
|118 779
|26 July 2023
|2 000
|42.60
|42.70
|42.50
|85 200
|Total
|10 214
|433 457
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 July 2023
|1 600
|42.53
|42.80
|42.30
|68 048
|25 July 2023
|1 200
|42.83
|43.00
|42.70
|51 396
|26 July 2023
|2 400
|42.69
|42.80
|42.60
|102 456
|Total
|5 200
|221 900
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 357 shares.
On 26 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 481 997 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
