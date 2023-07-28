28.07.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

       

Period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 900 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 July 2023 to 21 July 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
20 July 2023Euronext Brussels6 17342.8743.4442.56264 637
 MTF CBOE4 71242.8743.4442.54202 003
 MTF Turquoise1 27442.9143.4242.5654 667
 MTF Aquis1 17242.8743.4242.5450 244
21 July 2023Euronext Brussels6 29542.2342.5842.04265 838
 MTF CBOE4 90142.2342.5242.04206 969
 MTF Turquoise1 22342.2442.5242.0451 660
 MTF Aquis1 15042.2342.4441.9848 565
Total 26 90042.5543.4441.981 144 583

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 214 shares during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 July 2023 to 26 July 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 July 20232 60042.8343.2042.58111 358
21 July 20232 00042.2442.5042.0084 480
24 July 202380042.0542.1042.0033 640
25 July 20232 81442.2142.6041.80118 779
26 July 20232 00042.6042.7042.5085 200
Total10 214   433 457


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 July 202300.000.000.000
21 July 202300.000.000.000
24 July 20231 60042.5342.8042.3068 048
25 July 20231 20042.8343.0042.7051 396
26 July 20232 40042.6942.8042.60102 456
Total5 200   221 900

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 357 shares.

On 26 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 481 997 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


