Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

04.08.2023 08:00:00

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 July 2023 to 2 August 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Seventh Tranche of the Program during the period from 28 July 2023 to 2 August 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
28 July 2023Euronext Brussels9 08242.4643.4440.68385 622
 MTF CBOE4 15042.4943.3041.02176 334
 MTF Turquoise92342.5343.3041.1039 255
 MTF Aquis95542.5743.3241.4440 654
31 July 2023Euronext Brussels8 60343.2243.4442.84371 822
 MTF CBOE4 25143.2043.4442.86183 643
 MTF Turquoise95443.2343.4642.8441 241
 MTF Aquis1 03143.2343.4442.9044 570
1 August 2023Euronext Brussels11 47843.1243.5242.92494 931
 MTF CBOE5 62443.1343.5042.92242 563
 MTF Turquoise1 28143.1343.4442.9055 250
 MTF Aquis1 36243.1343.4442.9258 743
2 August 2023Euronext Brussels10 26843.0643.3842.50442 140
 MTF CBOE5 19043.1243.4242.64223 793
 MTF Turquoise1 14543.1143.4242.6849 361
 MTF Aquis1 23243.1343.4242.6453 136
Total 67 52942.9943.5240.682 903 058

  

Liquidity agreement

Bekaert has decided to pause as of 28 July 2023 the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which was due to finish on 1 September 2023.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement carried out until 27 July 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 July 20231 60042.4542.6042.3067 920
Total1 600   67 920


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 July 20233 20042.7243.0642.50136 704
Total3 200   136 704

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 757 shares.

On 2 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 544 051 own shares, or 4.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

NV Bekaert SA 43,00 -0,56% NV Bekaert SA

