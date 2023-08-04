|
04.08.2023 08:00:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 July 2023 to 2 August 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Seventh Tranche of the Program during the period from 28 July 2023 to 2 August 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|28 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 082
|42.46
|43.44
|40.68
|385 622
|MTF CBOE
|4 150
|42.49
|43.30
|41.02
|176 334
|MTF Turquoise
|923
|42.53
|43.30
|41.10
|39 255
|MTF Aquis
|955
|42.57
|43.32
|41.44
|40 654
|31 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 603
|43.22
|43.44
|42.84
|371 822
|MTF CBOE
|4 251
|43.20
|43.44
|42.86
|183 643
|MTF Turquoise
|954
|43.23
|43.46
|42.84
|41 241
|MTF Aquis
|1 031
|43.23
|43.44
|42.90
|44 570
|1 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 478
|43.12
|43.52
|42.92
|494 931
|MTF CBOE
|5 624
|43.13
|43.50
|42.92
|242 563
|MTF Turquoise
|1 281
|43.13
|43.44
|42.90
|55 250
|MTF Aquis
|1 362
|43.13
|43.44
|42.92
|58 743
|2 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 268
|43.06
|43.38
|42.50
|442 140
|MTF CBOE
|5 190
|43.12
|43.42
|42.64
|223 793
|MTF Turquoise
|1 145
|43.11
|43.42
|42.68
|49 361
|MTF Aquis
|1 232
|43.13
|43.42
|42.64
|53 136
|Total
|67 529
|42.99
|43.52
|40.68
|2 903 058
Liquidity agreement
Bekaert has decided to pause as of 28 July 2023 the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which was due to finish on 1 September 2023.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement carried out until 27 July 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 July 2023
|1 600
|42.45
|42.60
|42.30
|67 920
|Total
|1 600
|67 920
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 July 2023
|3 200
|42.72
|43.06
|42.50
|136 704
|Total
|3 200
|136 704
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 757 shares.
On 2 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 544 051 own shares, or 4.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
