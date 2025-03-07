07.03.2025 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 62 692 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:


  		Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
27 February 2025 Euronext Brussels
 
 
 
 

  		MTF CBOE
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
28 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 930 34.50 35.28 33.38 204 585

  		MTF CBOE 5 649 34.48 35.32 33.22 194 778

  		MTF Turquoise 1 134 34.52 35.12 33.38 39 146

  		MTF Aquis 617 34.59 35.18 33.68 21 342
3 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 266 35.16 35.48 34.48 255 473

  		MTF CBOE 6 534 35.16 35.48 34.72 229 735

  		MTF Turquoise 1 384 35.20 35.44 35.00 48 717

  		MTF Aquis 796 35.21 35.44 34.94 28 027
4 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 504 32.93 34.28 32.12 247 107

  		MTF CBOE 6 652 32.91 34.18 32.20 218 917

  		MTF Turquoise 1 410 33.28 34.10 33.12 46 925

  		MTF Aquis 802 33.22 33.86 33.10 26 642
5 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 013 33.57 34.00 33.24 268 996

  		MTF CBOE 6 839 33.57 33.94 33.26 229 585

  		MTF Turquoise 1 376 33.58 33.94 33.28 46 206

  		MTF Aquis 786 33.55 33.92 33.28 26 370
Total
  		62 692 34.02 35.48 32.12 2 132 551

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 000 shares during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 269 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
27 February 2025 600 34.21 34.36 34.10 20 526
28 February 2025 2 400 33.52 33.60 33.20 80 448
3 March 2025 1 400 34.79 35.20 34.20 48 706
4 March 2025 2 400 33.42 34.24 32.60 80 208
5 March 2025 200 33.30 33.30 33.30 6 660
Total 7 000
 
 
  		236 548



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
27 February 2025 2 000 34.48 34.70 34.30 68 960
28 February 2025 3 169 34.42 35.20 33.80 109 077
3 March 2025 1 500 35.27 35.50 35.00 52 905
4 March 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
5 March 2025 3 600 33.46 33.90 32.80 120 456
Total 10 269
 
 
  		351 398

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 833 shares.

On 5 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 655 118 own shares, or 4.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

