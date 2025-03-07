|
07.03.2025 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 62 692 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:
|
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
paid (€)
|
Lowest Price
paid (€)
|
Total
Amount (€)
|27 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|—
|28 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 930
|34.50
|35.28
|33.38
|204 585
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 649
|34.48
|35.32
|33.22
|194 778
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 134
|34.52
|35.12
|33.38
|39 146
|
|MTF Aquis
|617
|34.59
|35.18
|33.68
|21 342
|3 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 266
|35.16
|35.48
|34.48
|255 473
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 534
|35.16
|35.48
|34.72
|229 735
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 384
|35.20
|35.44
|35.00
|48 717
|
|MTF Aquis
|796
|35.21
|35.44
|34.94
|28 027
|4 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 504
|32.93
|34.28
|32.12
|247 107
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 652
|32.91
|34.18
|32.20
|218 917
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 410
|33.28
|34.10
|33.12
|46 925
|
|MTF Aquis
|802
|33.22
|33.86
|33.10
|26 642
|5 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 013
|33.57
|34.00
|33.24
|268 996
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 839
|33.57
|33.94
|33.26
|229 585
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 376
|33.58
|33.94
|33.28
|46 206
|
|MTF Aquis
|786
|33.55
|33.92
|33.28
|26 370
|Total
|
|62 692
|34.02
|35.48
|32.12
|2 132 551
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 000 shares during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 269 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 February 2025
|600
|34.21
|34.36
|34.10
|20 526
|28 February 2025
|2 400
|33.52
|33.60
|33.20
|80 448
|3 March 2025
|1 400
|34.79
|35.20
|34.20
|48 706
|4 March 2025
|2 400
|33.42
|34.24
|32.60
|80 208
|5 March 2025
|200
|33.30
|33.30
|33.30
|6 660
|Total
|7 000
|
|
|
|236 548
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 February 2025
|2 000
|34.48
|34.70
|34.30
|68 960
|28 February 2025
|3 169
|34.42
|35.20
|33.80
|109 077
|3 March 2025
|1 500
|35.27
|35.50
|35.00
|52 905
|4 March 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 March 2025
|3 600
|33.46
|33.90
|32.80
|120 456
|Total
|10 269
|
|
|
|351 398
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 833 shares.
On 5 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 655 118 own shares, or 4.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|33,20
|-3,54%