Bekraf Highlights the Indonesian “IDentities” at the 2019 NY Now

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badan Ekonomi Kreatif Indonesia (Bekraf), the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy will showcase Indonesia's creative products and installations at the 2019 NY Now at Javits Center in New York City, United States from August 10 to 13. Titled "IDentities," this year's Indonesian Pavilion booth at the event will let buyers see how Indonesian brands contribute back to society and improve people's livelihoods through their products.

IDentities is a part of Indonesia Creative Incorporated (ICINC), of which the main program is aimed at promoting creative economy products and the creators to grab wider domestic and international markets. This year, the Bekraf's participation at Indonesian Pavilion will mark its fourth year at NY Now, the global home, handicraft, and lifestyle event held twice a year. During the event, eight Indonesian brands will be on display, including Djalin, Kayou, Sackai Bags, Indo Risakti, Du'Anyam, Studio Dapur, Rengganis, and Kana Goods, to attract over 20,000 international buyers from around the world.

"It is always the result of intelligent process, sincere effort, brilliant story and function, to create products that appeal to international market. By creating the pieces Indonesian cultural heritage, we are optimistic the local brands will shine through on the global stage, boasting the maximum outreach of creative economy's growth," said Joshua Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of Bekraf.

The selection of this year's participants was not only based on their products but the story behind the production of them.

"This emphasizes Indonesia's roots and identities. Not only does this promote Indonesia to the global market, by learning the back story of the products, people will engage to the process and understand that every piece has social impact to society," said the curator of the Indonesian Pavilion, Dino Fabriant, who's also the Chairman of the Alliance of Indonesian Industrial Product Designers (ADPII).

Du'Anyam: Improve livelihoods in rural areas

By producing handmade wicker crafts, Du'Anyam helps to empower and improve the livelihood of women and children in rural areas in Indonesia.

Du'Anyam product is made from handwoven Indonesian palmyra leaves, tree bark and some with a combination of bamboo, while leveraging local traditional skills of wicker weaving to improve design and quality.

Today, Du'Anyam works with more than 1,000 women weavers, increasing their income by 40%, providing them year-round cash to access nutritious food, health services, and education.

Studio Dapur: Giving back to a bamboo producing village

Studio Dapur, meanwhile, focuses on bamboo craftsmen's livelihood in Padakembang, West Java. Studio Dapur collaborates with bamboo artisans in the village in producing high-quality artisanal bamboo.

For this village to share Studio Dapur's success, the company offered the villagers a 10% share of the company. The money was then used to improve people's livelihoods and research and development, among other things.

"We have done some research with the US market and found that 80 percent of buyers in the US market are looking for product with social impact. The story of how it's developed and the people who involved in the making process is what interest international buyers," said Jennifer Isaacson, the international curator of the Indonesian Pavilion.

Isaacson, who has helped with Indonesian pavilion for NY Now since 2017, reveals, emphasizing a story and process behind the product has brought positive impact to the society, such as creating new job opportunities and enriching people's knowledge. "By increasing the productivity, local community will embrace the future they deserve," she concluded.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bekraf-highlights-the-indonesian-identities-at-the-2019-ny-now-300897624.html

SOURCE Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (BEKRAF)