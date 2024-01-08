|
08.01.2024 18:00:00
Believe: Half-year financial statement liquidity contract - July to December 2023
Half-year financial statement liquidity contract
Paris, January 8, 2024 – Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, appointed Natixis and Oddo BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on July 13, 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable (hereafter "Liquidity Contract”) in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
Believe informs the public of the implementation of the Liquidity Contract for the second half of 2023:
- Resources available on December 31, 2023: 18,310 shares and € 325,413
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,033
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,008
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 141,329 shares and € 1,380,783
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 145,069 shares and € 1,414,029
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account upon implementation of the Liquidity Contract:
- 0 share
- € 2,000,000
About Believe
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com
CONTACTS
Contact Relations Investisseurs
Emilie Megel, emilie.megel@believe.com, +33 6 07 09 98 60 (portable)
Believe
A French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €.485,431.75
Registered Office: 24, rue Toulouse Lautrec - 75017 Paris - France
481 625 853 R.C.S. Paris
