24.02.2022 17:55:41

Believe: Invitation to FY 2021 earnings webcast

Believe’s full year 2021 earnings will be released on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 5:45pm (Paris), 4:45pm (London)

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. (Paris), 5:30 p.m. (London). The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO


To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyzf6vcu


To connect to the kive audio conference call:

Access code (communicated orally to the operator): Believe

France, Paris:+33 (0) 1 70 37 16 97

United Kingdom, London: +44 (0) 2071 928011

United States, New York: +1 646 774 02 19

Conference ID: 1436217

