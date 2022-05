Believe It or Not, This is Actually a Great Real Estate Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors who don't want to put all their eggs in one basket might consider diversifying their portfolios by investing in farmland.You can own farmland by investing in a real estate investment trust (REIT) or through a crowdfunding platform. Both are vehicles that let everyday people and accredited investors own a piece of Americana -- and potentially reap the profits of what they've sown.Farmland assets have outperformed the stock market for decades, returning an average annual return of 12.6%, compared to the S&P 500 average of 11.1%.