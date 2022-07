Believe It or Not: You Can Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people buy residential homes and rent them out, either on a short-term or long-term basis. But doing so requires a fair amount of capital in the form of a down payment.Similarly, owning a piece of commercial real estate generally means having to put down a large chunk of money. And if you don't have thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of dollars to your name, you might assume that investing in commercial real estate is pretty much off the table.But actually, there is a way you can invest in commercial real estate on a budget -- even if you have less than $100 to work with . And best of all, it's super easy to get started.Continue reading