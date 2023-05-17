Believe: number of shares and righting votes at the date of the publication of the preliminary notice of meeting

Assemblée Générale du 16 juin 2023

General Meeting of June 16, 2023

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

à la date de la publication de l’avis de réunion au BALO du 10 mai 2023

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

at the date of the publication of the preliminary notice of meeting in the BALO of May 10, 2023

Conformément à l’article R. 22-10-23 du Code de commerce

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code





Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social







Total number of shares in the share capital



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 10 mai 2023

May 10, 2023 96 863 453



Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)

Number of theoretical voting rights(1)

96 871 743 Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)

Effective number of voting rights(2)

96 769 390

(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l’ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.

(2) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

