17.05.2023 17:45:00

Believe: number of shares and righting votes at the date of the publication of the preliminary notice of meeting

Assemblée Générale du 16 juin 2023
General Meeting of June 16, 2023

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
à la date de la publication de l’avis de réunion au BALO du 10 mai 2023
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
at the date of the publication of the preliminary notice of meeting in the BALO of May 10, 2023

Conformément à l’article R. 22-10-23 du Code de commerce
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code


Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social

 

Total number of shares in the share capital

  		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
10 mai 2023
May 10, 2023 		96 863 453

  		Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)
Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
96 871 743
Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
Effective number of voting rights(2)
96 769 390

(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l’ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.
(2) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Believe SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Believe SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Believe SA 11,92 0,00% Believe SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen