Belimo Establishes Foundation to Reduce CO2 Emissions from Buildings

With the establishment of the "Belimo Climate Foundation," BELIMO is supporting non-profit institutions and non-governmental organizations in reducing CO 2 emissions from their buildings. This raises awareness of the great leverage that building renovations have in achieving climate targets.

As an innovation-driven cleantech company, Belimo has set itself the goal of further reducing its emissions. Today, Belimo field devices already offset the CO 2 emissions generated during production and operation 24 times over through savings in their application. In addition, Belimo continuously invests in projects to reduce its own emissions. To offset the remaining emissions (according to the GHG Protocol: Scope 1, Scope 2 and air travel), Belimo has established the "Belimo Climate Foundation." The purpose of the Foundation is to contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions from buildings and to make society aware of the great leverage that building renovations have with regard to achieving climate targets.

By establishing the Foundation, Belimo is consistently pursuing its path to increase energy efficiency and to reduce CO 2 emissions from buildings. "Through projects financed by the Foundation, we can optimize buildings in the area of heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology and thereby reduce the CO 2 footprint of the global real estate portfolio," says Reto Wälchli, Managing Director of the Foundation. "Most people are not aware of the huge leverage the real estate sector has in achieving climate targets, and unfortunately it has been addressed far too little to date," Wälchli continues. "We want to change this with the 'Belimo Climate Foundation'."

The Foundation identifies projects for increasing energy efficiency in buildings of non-profit institutions and non-governmental organizations in the fields of education, training and health, and supports these both financially and in an advisory capacity during implementation. The focus is on the optimization of existing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. By implementing such projects and strongly involving Belimo employees, the aim is not only to reduce CO 2 emissions but also to transfer knowledge and raise awareness of the potential for energy reduction in buildings.

In addition to annual donations by Belimo Automation AG, the Linsi Foundation, the anchor shareholder of Belimo Holding AG, will also provide substantial support to the "Belimo Climate Foundation." The Foundation is non-profit by nature and is politically and denominationally neutral. It neither intends to make profits nor to pursue profit-making or self-interest purposes. In accordance with the principle of additionality, only projects that could not be realized without support from the Foundation and that serve the common good will be supported.