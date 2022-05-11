Belimo to Nominate Ines Poeschel for Election to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG nominates Ines Poeschel for election to the previous six-member body at the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

To complement its profile of expertise, the Board of Directors has decided to nominate Ines Poeschel (lic. iur., 1968, Swiss) as a new additional member and to propose her for election at the ordinary Annual General Meeting of March 27, 2023.

Ines Poeschel holds a degree in law of the University of Zurich (Switzerland) and was admitted to the bar in the canton of Zurich in 1996. Since 2007, she has been a lawyer and partner at Kellerhals Carrard in Zurich. From 2002 to 2007, Ines Poeschel was a Senior Associate at Baer & Karrer AG in Zurich and from 1999 to 2002 a Senior Manager at Andersen Legal LLC in Zurich. She is specialized in capital markets law and regulations and corporate law with focus on governance related areas and business transactions.

Ines Poeschel will not only strengthen the Board with her deep, proven experience as a Swiss lawyer in general business law, but also with her extensive experience as a member of various governing bodies. She is a member of the board of listed (Alcon AG and Graubuendner Kantonalbank) and non-listed companies (Bioengineering Holding AG, Wirz Partner Holding AG and Reichle Holding AG), as well as a member of the board of not-for-profit organizations or governmental commissions. She is also a guest speaker at well-known universities.

The Board of Directors is happy to propose a very experienced candidate such as Ines Poeschel at the next Annual General Meeting. Thanks to her key competencies and her personality which match the Company culture, she will ideally complement the Board of Directors of Belimo.

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. The Company reported sales of CHF 765 million in 2021 and occupies approximately 2,000 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).