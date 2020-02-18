Bell Media Congratulates TV and Film Production Partners on 229 Nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards

– CTV Original Programming secures 48 nominations led by critically acclaimed original drama CARDINAL with 14 nominations including Best Drama Series –

– LETTERKENNY and JANN nominated for Best Comedy Series –

– CORNER GAS ANIMATED garners eight nominations while KILLJOYS bows out with five –

– Bell Media Studios programming earns 24 nominations including ETALK with eight nods and DISASTERS AT SEA nominated for Best Factual Series –

– CTV News receives 20 nominations, including Best National Newscast, Best National Anchor, Best Morning Show for CP24, Best Live News Special for D-DAY REMEMBERED: THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY, and 11 nominations for W5 –

– TSN once again leads all sports broadcasters combined with 19 nominations for live sports coverage, feature, and documentary programming –

– Discovery Networks Original Programming nearly triple last year's count with 14 nominations including Best History Documentary for 9/11: Cleared For Chaos and Best Writing for HEAVY RESCUE: 401 –

– Films supported by Bell Media receive 85 nominations including the Crave Original Documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, plus Crave Original Film The Song of Names, as well as Antigone and The Twentieth Century –

– 2020 Special Award honourees include Bell Media's Crave and W5 Executive Producer Anton Koschany –

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media applauds its production partners, internal team members, talent, and all those involved in the creation of productions nominated for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards. Announced earlier today, Bell Media garnered 229 total nominations, comprising 142 television and digital nominations and 85 nominations for Bell Media-supported films, as well as the two previously announced Special Awards for Crave and Anton Koschany. CTV is the proud Premium Partner of the Canadian Screen Awards, and the title sponsor of the Non-Fiction Programming and Creative Fiction Storytelling galas on March 23 and 24.

"A standing ovation to all the talented creators nominated this year, including the 229 nominations represented by Bell Media productions," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "While we strive to support and celebrate Canadian content every day, being recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television is testimony to the unwavering passion for your work which year after year raises the bar for not only the industry in Canada, but around the world."

To view the full release, click HERE.

SOURCE Bell Media