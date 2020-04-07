Bellevue Chiropractor Eases ER Burden Amid COVID-19 Crisis

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake Bellevue Chiropractic, a modern chiropractic care facility, is fully operational and committed to helping patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During this crisis, it's not only important to deliver crucial patient care but to ease the burden of overcrowded hospitals and emergency rooms. That is why Dr. Matthew J. Dunn at Lake Bellevue Chiropractic continues to treat musculoskeletal injuries, allowing doctors on the frontline to focus on the public health emergency.

"I recently treated a patient suffering from extreme back and leg pain after an 18-hour shift working from home," said Dr. Dunn, a chiropractor, registered nurse and emergency medical technician, who has been treating back and neck pain for over 10 years. "Luckily, I was able to immediately ease her pain and save her a trip to our inundated local ER."

The numbers are staggering: 101.3 million adults suffer from neck and low back pain and musculoskeletal problems account for 19% of all doctor's visits, according to the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative. Fortunately, officials have identified chiropractors as essential service providers during the pandemic so they can continue serving their communities.

With health and safety a top priority, Lake Bellevue Chiropractic continues to treat all forms of back and neck pain, including herniated discs, sciatica, peripheral neuropathy and whiplash injuries, while adhering to all CDC public health guidelines.

Dr. Dunn's cross-disciplinary training as a chiropractor, RN and EMT gives him a unique medical perspective and allows him to treat patients for a wide range of conditions. He offers short term treatment for back pain, neck pain and many other musculoskeletal conditions and is an In-Network Preferred Provider for most insurance companies.

