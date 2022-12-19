Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Private Equity

Bellevue expands its Private Markets franchise



19.12.2022





Media Release of December 19, 2022

Bellevue expands its Private Markets franchise

Bellevue has recruited an experienced private equity secondaries team consisting of Steven Kroese, Lars Honegger and Chris Davies, that has been operational as of December 1, 2022.

This acquisition adds a new field of activity to Bellevues Private Markets operations secondary strategies that complements its existing well established direct investment activities. Bellevue will launch a secondary investment vehicle at the beginning of 2023.

Steven Kroese will serve as Managing Partner and a member of the Bellevue Private Markets Investment Team. He previously worked for more than 16 years at Partners Group as Senior Vice President and Member of Management at its Private Equity Integrated unit and was a member of the Private Equity Secondaries Investment Committee. Prior to Partners Group, he worked at Société Générale and Invision. Steven Kroese holds a master's in business science from Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Bellevue has also recruited Lars Honegger, who will likewise serve as Managing Partner and a member of the Bellevue Private Markets Investment Team. Prior to joining Bellevue, he held for 10 years the position of Senior Vice President and Member of Management at Partners Groups Private Equity Integrated unit. Before that, Lars Honegger worked for KPMG in Bern. Honegger is a Swiss certified public accountant and holds a master's in accounting and finance from the University of St. Gallen.

Chris Davies will serve also as Managing Partner and a member of the Bellevue Private Markets Investment Team. During the ten years prior to joining Bellevue, he was Structuring Team Head, Legal Counsel and a Member of Management at Partners Group, and responsible for secondary transactions within the Legal Team. Prior to Partners Group, Chris Davies worked as a solicitor at Darwin Gray LLP and Barnes & Partners Solicitors. He has been admitted to practice in the Senior Courts in England and Wales since 2008.

The fourth member of the Secondaries Investment Team is Jan Kollros, Head of Private Markets at Bellevue and CEO of Bellevue's subsidiary adbodmer. Kroese and Honegger will work in Zug, while Davies will be based in London.

André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue, on the strategic expansion: We are making steady progress with our private markets strategy. I am pleased that we were able to recruit a high-performance Secondaries Team with Chris, Steven and Lars. With these three new colleagues and Jans support, we will be able to launch our first private equity secondaries product early next year.

Contact

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht/Zurich,

Tanja Chicherio, tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bellevue.ch

Bellevue Excellence in Specialty Investments

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed CHF 9.6 bn in assets as of June 30, 2022.