27.07.2023 07:00:54
Bellevue reports sharply lower net profit of CHF 8 mn for the first half due to falling markets continued expansion of Private Markets as a source of future income
Zurich, July 27, 2023
Half-year results for 2023
Bellevue reports sharply lower net profit of CHF 8 mn for the first half due to falling markets continued expansion of Private Markets as a source of future income
André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue, on the first-half results for 2023: Although global financial markets were more constructive than expected during the first six months of the current year, the market segments relevant to Bellevue have still not shown any signs of a recovery. Small- and mid-cap growth stocks within the healthcare sector continue to underperform. In view of the weak performance, demand for specific healthcare investment strategies has remained soft. This situation has clearly put a damper on our operating results. Our systematic efforts to expand our private markets offering have been successful. We are establishing an increasingly distinct profile here and have demonstrated proof of concept: new ideas are being successfully sourced, our active equity investment activities are creating value and more exits are on the horizon. Our private markets activities will help us to grow and diversify our income streams. Bellevues business model as a specialist asset manager offers promising growth potential for generating sustained value over the long term. Healthcare remains a mega trend and a structural growth market with myriad investment opportunities. Our investment expertise in biotechnology and other segments is widely recognized and our international client base is very stable. We are well positioned to benefit in real time from better market conditions. However, it does not seem realistic to expect a strong recovery in our specific investment areas and the resumption of our historical growth dynamics before 2024/25.
Market-induced decline in assets under management net new inflows into successful strategies
Earnings curbed by weak markets selective expansion of investment expertise
Bellevue continued to build its profile as a specialist asset manager by selectively strengthening its investment expertise. Besides recruiting additional investment specialists for its healthcare strategies, data scientists for AI/big data were hired along with medical experts for neurological diseases. The Private Markets business area was expanded with the recruitment of a private equity secondaries team and additional analysts as well as experienced direct equity management experts were recruited for the direct investment operations. Bellevues sales teams in its core markets of Switzerland and Germany were strengthened as well. This led to an approximately 5% increase in personnel expenses. Other operating expenses rose by a similar amount in the wake of ongoing expenditure on infrastructure (core application upgrades among other items) and the deployment of next-generation technology (digitalization, introduction of AI solutions). As a result, total operating expenses increased by almost 5%. The cost/income ratio rose to 70.1% and is thus temporarily above the long-term target range of 60-65%. Group net profit amounted to CHF 8 mn, a decline of 44% from the prior-year period. Return on equity for the period stood at 14.8%.
Considerable rebound potential for healthcare and niche strategies
The niche strategies serve to identify and capture structural growth trends and related investment opportunities at an early stage. The carefully chosen portfolios of the Entrepreneur funds came under increasing pressure after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds showed a clearly positive correction during the first half fueled by mostly robust earnings announcements. Other elements of the Group's product range must still demonstrate their long-term viability in today's competitive landscape and will be subject to an ongoing evaluation.
Expanded range of private markets solutions proof of concept achieved
In May 2021 Bellevue launched Bellevue Entrepreneur Private I, a co-investment fund that offers a broader base of clients access to the above-mentioned deals arranged with the exclusive investor group as well as other exclusive direct investments. The fund has already invested more than 50% of committed capital and it has delivered a very good performance during its first two years of operation. In view of this positive development, Bellevue plans to launch a second co-investment fund in 2025.
Bellevues offering of private markets solutions is rounded out with scalable special strategies. Bellevue Global Private Equity 2023, a niche strategy for private equity secondary transactions, was recently launched with a target volume of USD 150-200 mn and a first closing is planned for the third quarter so the fund's investment activity can commence. The current market environment for buying up high-quality private market assets at low valuations offers enticing investment opportunities.
Outlook business model offers promising growth prospects
Bellevues business model as a specialist asset manager offers intact strategic growth prospects as well as tangible growth triggers that will enable the company to deliver lasting value for all stakeholders. Bellevue is underpinned by lean organization with an entrepreneurial mindset as well as a well-balanced risk culture and an exceptionally sturdy financial base.
Visit www.bellevue.ch and report.bellevue.ch/H12023 to view the half-year report and presentation for 2023.
Bellevue
