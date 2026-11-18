(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), a consumer nutrition company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Travis Leonard as its Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1.

Travis Leonard would be replacing Paul Rode, who is exiting after a successful tenure of over 10 years leading the finance team at BellRing and will serve in an advisory capacity through February 28, 2027.

The new CFO was most recently with Lockton, Inc., a major privately held independent insurance brokerage, in the same capacity. Previously, he was CFO of Hostess Brands, and also of the Medical segment at Cardinal Health.

BRBR shares were gaining 18.02 percent pre-market on the NYSE and trading at $13.00, up by 46 cents from Tuesday's close of $11.01.