BellRing Brand a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSTL / ISIN: US0798231009
|
18.11.2026 14:51:27
BellRing Brands Appoints Travis Leonard As CFO, Shares Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), a consumer nutrition company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Travis Leonard as its Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1.
Travis Leonard would be replacing Paul Rode, who is exiting after a successful tenure of over 10 years leading the finance team at BellRing and will serve in an advisory capacity through February 28, 2027.
The new CFO was most recently with Lockton, Inc., a major privately held independent insurance brokerage, in the same capacity. Previously, he was CFO of Hostess Brands, and also of the Medical segment at Cardinal Health.
BRBR shares were gaining 18.02 percent pre-market on the NYSE and trading at $13.00, up by 46 cents from Tuesday's close of $11.01.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BellRing Brands Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BellRing Brands Inc Registered Shs -A-
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!