(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), a consumer brands company, on Wednesday posted a decrease in earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, despite a rise in sales.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of $35.6 million, or $0.31 per share, less than $59.6 million, or $0.48 per share in the same period last year. This decline reflects this year's $16 million inventory-related headwind and higher cost of sales. Excluding items, profit was $26 million, or $0.22 per share, less than $63.4 million, or $0.51 per share in the prior year.

Operating income stood at $67.8 million, compared with $102.2 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA moved down to $66.4 million from $117.4 million in the previous year. Cost of goods sold increased to $539.7 million from $460.8 million in the previous year.

BellRing Brands registered net sales of $692 million, up from $648.2 million last year, driven by a 14.9% increase in volume and 8.1% decrease in price/mix. Premier Protein net sales increased 7.1%, supported by a 16% increase in volume and 8.9% decrease in price/mix.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, BellRing Brands expects adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $350 million and net sales of $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. For fiscal 2026, the company has recorded adjusted EBITDA of $288.8 million and sales of $2.398 billion.

BRBR was up by 16.21% at $12.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.