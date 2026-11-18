(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) shares are up 19.22 percent, gaining $2.11 to $13.12 on Wednesday, despite the company reporting lower fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, as higher sales were supported by increased product volumes.

BRBR is currently trading at $13.12, up from the previous close of $11.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $12.91 and $14.01 during the session, with volume of approximately 2.81 million shares, compared with an average volume of 3.63 million. Its 52-week range is $7.33 to $33.56.

BellRing Brands reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.6 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with $59.6 million, or $0.48 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings declined to $26 million, or $0.22 per share, from $63.4 million, or $0.51 per share. Net sales increased to $692 million from $648.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $66.4 million from $117.4 million.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects net sales of $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $350 million. The company also announced that Travis Leonard will succeed Paul Rode as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026.