BellStone Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of BellStone Masonry Supply ("BellStone”), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products and landscape supplies with one location in the Fort Worth, Texas market.

"BellStone is a terrific family business with a long history of giving its customers a business advantage through superior quality products, efficiency and service,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "We are excited to have them join the SiteOne family and expand upon the hardscapes products and services we offer to our combined customers in the fast-growing Fort Worth market.”

"BellStone was established on hard work and high-quality products. It became a family venture when my son, Ronald T. Bell, joined in 2000, and I could not be prouder of what we established together,” said Ronald W. Bell, founder and co-owner of BellStone. "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with SiteOne, a team that shares our values and will continue expanding on our core principles and ideas.”

This is the second acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

