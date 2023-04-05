Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 13:21:19

BELLUS: Phase 1 Study Establishes Proof Of Concept For Developing ER Formulation Of Camlipixant

(RTTNews) - BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU, BLU.TO) reported positive data from its Phase 1 bioavailability equivalence study evaluating a once-daily Extended-Release formulation of camlipixant in comparison to a twice-daily Immediate Release formulation. The ER formulation showed equivalent bioavailability to the IR formulation. The ER formulation was well tolerated, with the safety profile consistent with previous camlipixant trials.

BELLUS Health said the results establish proof of concept for developing a once-daily ER formulation of camlipixant. To continue the development of the once-daily ER formulation, the company plans to conduct a multiple dose study of the ER formulation.

Camlipixant is a P2X3 antagonist product candidate for the treatment of refractory chronic cough currently being investigated in the CALM Phase 3 program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BELLUS Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BELLUS Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BELLUS Health Inc Registered Shs 5,90 -4,84% BELLUS Health Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen