Beloved Hispanic celebrity and breast cancer survivor Adamari Lopez joins Aflac for "Remission with a Mission" campaign

Adamari shares her personal journey to drive empowerment through awareness of the importance of proactive health care among U.S. Hispanics

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,1 is unveiling a new initiative with writer, mom, actress, former Telemundo host and breast cancer survivor Adamari Lopez for their "Remission with a Mission" campaign. Kicking off in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this effort aims to foster improved health and wellness practices within the U.S. Hispanic community by promoting the importance of proactive health care habits.

Aflac's collab with Adamari exemplifies its commitment to fostering a healthier future for the U.S. Hispanic community.

Aflac's "Remission with a Mission" campaign confronts a stark reality — 1 in 4 adults have chosen to forgo essential health screenings due to a perception of good health, according to Aflac's Wellness Matters survey, conducted specifically among Hispanics. The survey also unveiled that 72% of Hispanic respondents diagnosed with cancer became aware of their condition during routine medical exams or regularly scheduled annual screenings, compared to 46% among the general population. Additionally, an alarming 31% of Hispanics reported they encounter language barriers that hinder their access to preventive care resources. These findings highlight the urgent need to bridge language gaps and amplify health education initiatives within the U.S. Hispanic community.

"Joining forces with Aflac for the 'Remission with a Mission' campaign holds a personal significance for me. I discovered the importance of wellness checkups firsthand when I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 33. My journey has shown me the critical role that early detection and proactive health care play in saving lives," said Lopez. "The troubling statistics regarding health habits within the Hispanic community deeply moved me — I want to urge my community to prioritize regular screenings to identify potential health concerns early and take charge of our well-being."

"The 'Remission with a Mission' campaign will blend Adamari's popularity with her authentic and inspiring journey to encourage proactive health care practices within the Hispanic community," said Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer, senior vice president and chief communications officer, Aflac Incorporated. "We need to bridge gaps, break down language barriers and empower individuals to take charge of their health. Together we will emphasize the value of early detection and promote regular health screenings. Like Adamari, Aflac is on a mission to help patients and families create better health habits."

Aflac's Wellness Matters Survey examined attitudes, habits and opinions about health and preventive care, uncovering that many adults are skipping wellness appointments and screenings that can help save their lives, including mammograms, blood tests, pap smears, STDs, skin cancer, and colonoscopies. These findings underscore the need for increased engagement and education within the U.S. Hispanic community, transcending language barriers and advocating for proactive health care practices.

Additional insights from Aflac's Wellness Matters Survey:

Loved ones carry high impact on promoting health: Many U.S. Hispanics (67%) say they benefit from friends and family who encourage them to go to the doctor for routine visits. Individuals are more likely to schedule checkups and prioritize wellness screenings as adults if their parents or caregivers demonstrated good habits, such as scheduling childhood wellness appointments, early in life.

Gender dynamics: Hispanic men exhibit a more positive outlook on their current and future health compared to women.

Hispanic men exhibit a more positive outlook on their current and future health compared to women. Generational divide: Younger generations, including Gen Z, feel less control over their health but are more likely to skip annual wellness visits.

Aflac's collaboration with Adamari Lopez exemplifies its commitment to fostering a healthier future for the U.S. Hispanic community. Together, Aflac and Adamari are working to break down barriers, inspire positive change and prioritize wellness for all. Learn more at Aflac.com/Adamari.

ABOUT THE STUDY

The 2023 Wellness Matters Survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,001 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in June 2023 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac. As part of the Hispanic population report, 200 Spanish-speaking respondents were added for a total of 580 respondents to ensure a robust understanding of this population. The additional 200 are not included in the general population report in order to maintain the nationally representative sample. Learn more at Aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

