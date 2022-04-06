Beloved Italian Sauce Brand Rao's Homemade® to Open Its First-Ever Pop-up Marketplace in New York City

The Saucery by Rao's Homemade™ will immerse visitors in an authentic Italian marketplace experience

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rao's Homemade® , maker of authentic Italian pasta sauces, frozen entrees, soups, and pastas under the Sovos Brands portfolio, announced it will open its first-ever pop-up consumer experience in New York City on Friday, April 22. The Saucery by Rao's Homemade is an exclusive three-day marketplace where visitors will experience the authentic flavors of Rao's Homemade. Brand aficionados and curious visitors alike will sample the wide variety of delicious sauces and bronze die cut pastas, explore freshly grown produce and Italian herbs used in traditional Italian cooking, enjoy wine pairings and have the opportunity to purchase every product in the Rao's Homemade portfolio.

"The Saucery by Rao's Homemade transports guests to an Italian marketplace through an immersive experience that celebrates quality ingredients, authentic Italian heritage and the delicious flavors that set our products apart," said Risa Cretella, Executive Vice President, Group General Manager for Rao's Homemade. "Much like a winery, The Saucery by Rao's Homemade will honor the ingredients and process of creating a perfectly balanced, delicious pasta sauce, and we hope consumers leave The Saucery by Rao's Homemade with more knowledge and even more love for our brand."

To celebrate the opening of its first pop-up marketplace, Rao's Homemade partnered again with brand-fan, actress and foodie Busy Philipps to develop an exclusive "Saucery" recipe. Consumers can learn more about the inspiration for the recipe and purchase ingredients at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade.

"Rao's Homemade is my go-to Italian sauce when I'm cooking at home, and with the launch of The Saucery by Rao's Homemade, everyone will get a behind-the-scenes look at the fresh ingredients that make the brand so beloved," said Busy Philipps. "This is the second time the brand and I have come together for a delicious partnership, and I can't wait for everyone to visit the pop-up and try out all of the amazing products the brand has to offer."

In addition to products from the full Rao's Homemade portfolio, which will be available for 15% off their original price, guests will have the opportunity to purchase items from the Rao's Homemade Limited Reserve collection, an exclusive line made using only the finest ultra-premium Italian ingredients, with offerings such as White Truffle Marinara, Ligurian Olive Oil, and more. Guests can also purchase unique, luxury merchandise such as rose gold "Saucy" jewelry and rhinestone-encrusted sauce jars that are only available for purchase at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade.

Those not based in New York City will also have the chance to explore The Saucery by Rao's Homemade through either the virtual Saucery or by entering Rao's Homemade's special giveaway. Rao's Homemade is giving away the chance to win a trip for two to New York City to visit The Saucery by Rao's Homemade in person. Simply enter at https://www.raos.com/pages/saucery-nyc and Rao's Homemade will provide round-trip airfare, a two-night stay at a hotel, a $600 shopping spree at the pop-up and much more! For those interested in exploring virtually, Rao's Homemade created a fully rendered virtual store with a 360-degree view of the pop-up store. Starting on April 20, consumers can visit https://experience.raos.com/virtual-sauceryto digitally travel through the virtual store with the ability to experience the NYC pop-up and purchase Rao's Homemade products directly!

The Saucery By Rao's Homemade will donate 100% of all proceeds to Jersey Cares , a local nonprofit and longtime partner of Rao's Homemade, that is dedicated to recognizing community-identified needs and leading change by organizing various events, collection drives, and other volunteer opportunities.

"Rao's Homemade has been an incredible partner to Jersey Cares, starting with the #Sauce4Cause program in 2020," said Michelle Dee, Chief Operating Officer at Jersey Cares. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership on an even larger scale with the opening of The Saucery by Rao's Homemade."

Starting today, people can reserve their spot to visit The Saucery by Rao's Homemade located in the Soho neighborhood of New York City at 579 Broadway. To reserve your spot, visit https://thesaucerybyraoshomemade.rsvpify.com/ . Admission is free for all, but guests must sign up for a timeslot ahead of time.

About Rao's Homemade

Rao's Homemade offers authentic sauces made with whole Italian tomatoes and other Italian specialty foods, including premium frozen entrees, slow-simmered soups and bronze die cut pastas. Each product is made with simplicity in mind, using high-quality ingredients. Find out more at www.raos.com.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands is a food company with a mission to acquire, build and grow a portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands that bring today's consumers delicious food for joyful living. Sovos Brands invests in brands that have exciting growth potential, combining industry expertise with fresh thinking to bring its products into more homes across America. The brands in its portfolio include Rao's Homemade, a line of premium pasta sauces, frozen entrees, soups, and pasta; noosa, a producer of thick, velvety whole milk yoghurt; Birch Benders, a fast-growing producer of delicious, better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes, toaster waffles, and pancake and baking cups; and Michael Angelo's, a leading producer of authentic frozen Italian entrées.

SOVOS™, RAO'S®, RAO'S HOMEMADE®, NOOSA®, BIRCH BENDERS® and MICHAEL ANGELO'S® are trademarks of Sovos Brands. Find out more about Sovos Brands at www.sovosbrands.com , Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com , noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com, Birch Benders at www.birchbenders.com , and Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com .

