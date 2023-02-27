|
27.02.2023 22:13:37
Belships ASA: Acquisition of three new Ultramax bulk carriers
Belships has entered into agreements for the acquisition of three new 64 000 Ultramax bulk carriers which are being constructed at Japanese shipyards. Delivery of each vessel is expected in Q4 2024, Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The vessels are fully financed through time charter lease agreements, each for a period of 7 up to 10 years, with purchase options at current market levels during the charter. There is no obligation to purchase the vessels. Belships is not required to make any down payment for this transaction. Cash breakeven for the vessels upon delivery will be about USD 14 000 per day. The agreements are conditional upon certain steps to be completed by the parties involved.
Belships will be taking over new vessels whilst the orderbook and supply side approaches the lowest levels seen in 30 years. New Japanese-design Ultramax bulk carriers represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today.
"We are able to increase our fleet without investing any cash, this will therefore not affect our dividend capacity in the near future. We also believe the best way for us to approach the green shift is to acquire the most efficient vessels available and pair it with a financing structure which gives us a bridge to the future with optionality and flexibility” said Belships CEO, Lars Christian Skarsgård.
Belships ASA is a fully integrated owner and operator of geared bulk carriers. Including announced transactions, the owned fleet will consist of 34 Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers with an average of about 4 years. Lighthouse Navigation, a subsidiary of Belships, is a dry bulk operator with offices in Oslo, Bangkok, Singapore and Melbourne. Based on current market expectations, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and aim to pay quarterly dividends as announced with our dividend policy.
For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Belships Skibsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Belships Skibs stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Belships Skibs mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.21
|Ausblick: Belships Skibs veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Belships Skibs legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Belships Skibs informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Belships Skibs präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.21
|Ausblick: Belships Skibs mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Belships Skibs präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Belships Skibsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Belships Skibs
|1,77
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: ATX und DAX lecihter -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Donnerstag nach. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.