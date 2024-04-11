11.04.2024 07:00:00

Belships ASA: Annual Report 2023

Oslo, 11 April 2024

The Board of Directors of Belships ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2023. Today, both the Annual Report 2023 and the ESG Performance Report have been published.

"We are pleased to present you with our Annual Report for 2023 which represents a year of solid profitability, with a net result of USD 86m and dividends to the shareholders totalling USD 56m. We maintained a high degree of contract coverage which reduced short-term risks and we continued to develop and expand our fleet for the future,” says Belships’ Chairman and CEO in a joint letter to the shareholders.

The attached reports, including the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), have also been made available on the Company's website: www.belships.com

 

For more information, please contact:

Lars Christian Skarsgård, Chief Executive Officer
LCS@belships.no or +47 977 68 061

Yngve Aslaksen Gram, Chief Financial Officer
yngve.gram@belships.no or +47 454 03 113

 

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


